ELGIN — An Elgin High School student has moved into select company.
Mariah Wilhelm, who will a senior EHS this fall, placed first in her division in the Oregon Mayors Association’s annual statewide civic awareness contest, “If I Were Mayor…”
Wilhelm placed first for a digital presentation in which she explained what she would do if she were the mayor of Elgin for a full term. One step she would take would be to make sure the city of Elgin is prepared for a pandemic like the COVID-19 one the world now is experiencing. Wilhelm said she would work to make sure businesses were equipped with products such as masks and sanitizing equipment that could help them remain open during a pandemic.
She also would work to provide meals to seniors paid for by the city during a pandemic.
Wilhelm said that making the 90-second video was not a quick process.
“It took hours,” she said.
The high school student felt good about the final product.
“I was proud of it,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm has been the Elgin City Council’s student councilor for several months. She attends city council meetings and provides the council reports about Elgin High School. She has enjoyed her time as a student councilor and plans to continue serving in the 2020-21 school year.
“I like getting to see how decisions are made,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm is a member of Elgin High’s volleyball, basketball and softball teams and part of its yearbook staff.
