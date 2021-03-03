ELGIN — Energetic and masked, the Elgin Lions voted to begin meeting on a regular basis for the year. According to a press release, a total of 25 Lions in late February met and determined with COVID-19 cases decreasing in Union County and Oregon, they would like to continue with projects for the community.
Club President Kathy Oliver led a discussion on the group’s involvement in the annual Riverfest. The club decided to go ahead with its traditional activities, including the car show and duck race. The Lions decided to support community yard sales during the festival as a means of involving residents by putting together a map for the sales. The release also stated a quilt show is in the works for Riverfest.
The club also reported member Dennis Cross donated $15,000 to work on an RV dump improvement. The club will support the city in completing the needed water and sewer lines for this project.
Members also discussed other community service activities, including focusing on the Lions’ vision assistance program; donating $50 to the Women’s Service Club’s Easter Egg Hunt to help with their expenses; and contributing to the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank as it moves into a larger facility in La Grande.
According to the release, the regional food bank has requested funds for additional coolers and freezers for the expanded warehouse. The Elgin Lions Board of Directors will take the issue under consideration and possibly create a challenge to all Lions clubs in the four counties the food bank serves.
