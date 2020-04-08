Elgin Lions make big deposit at food bank

Before the "stay home, save lives" mandate, the Elgin Lions set up a collection drive at Food Town Grocery and, in a five-hour period, collected more than 275 pounds of food and products for the Elgin Food Bank. Left to right are Darlene Garver, Gerald Hopkins, Mary Hopkins, Barbara Hawes and Daryl Hawes.
