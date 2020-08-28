ELGIN — The Elgin Lions Club voted to send $600 for school supplies to the Elgin School District.
The club in a press release reported it recently held a picnic meeting with about 25 members at the home of Daryl and Barbara Hawes. Daryl Hawes grilled the hot dogs and hamburgers while Barbara Hawes and Kathy Oliver served salads.
The club discussed the Elgin School District’s concerns about supplies for students. Member Everett Grandeen moved to send the school $600 for the paper supplies, and the club voted in approval.
Members noted that vision testing, bingo events and basketball tournament are up in the air due to coronavirus restrictions and have to stay on hold for now.
The club also discussed having a roadside cleanup in September, the press release stated. Chair Barbara Hawes will provide information to the members, and Oliver will contact Foodtown regarding the next case lot sale date for groceries so the club can collect items for the local food bank.
