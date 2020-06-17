ELGIN — The Elgin School Board voted Monday to adopt a 2020-21 total budget of $7.42 million, an increase of about 9% from its current spending plan.
The budget would allow the school district to retain all of its staff and programs, yet the possibility of cuts remains a distinct possibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district built the budget on the assumption the state will provide school districts with all of the funding the Legislature approved for education last summer when it passed the budget for the 2019-21 biennium.
The funding outlook for Oregon’s schools has become murky at best because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the state to shut down many businesses for two months, costing it significant income tax revenue and crippling the economy. The state’s school fund is expected to lose about $490 million in revenue based upon the state’s May 20 budget forecast. Education officials throughout the state are pushing legislators to draw from the state’s reserves to backfill funding for schools so they will receive all of the money initially allotted to them.
It will not be known if school districts will be backfilled and thus fully funded until the Legislature meets to decide on this in July or August. The Elgin School Board is making contingency plans in the event schools don’t receive full funding.
“The board talked about making plans for reductions if they need to,” said Superintendent Dianne Greif.
The Elgin School Board does not have the option of waiting until the Legislature decides because state law requires school districts to adopt their budgets by June 30.
The deadline for school districts and the Legislature’s meeting schedule for discussing school funding, Greif said, “do not line up well.”
The Elgin school budget is up primarily because of state grants. These include funding from the Student Success Act and Measure 98. The Student Success Act, funded by a new corporate tax, provides additional money for school nutrition programs, counseling and more. Measure 98 funds are to be used to reduce dropout rates and boost career and technical education. Greif said it is not known how much money the Elgin School District will receive from the grants because of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
“We don’t know what level we will be funded at,” Greif said.
A third new major grant Elgin is expected to receive is provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. Greif said this grant would be for $58,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.