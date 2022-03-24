LA GRANDE — A free opening reception for "Emergence," an exhibit showcasing artwork by Eastern Oregon University junior-year art majors and minors, will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
The exhibit’s featured artists are Corrina Stadler, Erin Monagle, Cira Mesubed, Alexis Lowe, Gretchen Litzlbeck, Jessica Hitzman, Koedi Birmingham and Allyson Bates, according to an Art Center East press release.
“This group of students enjoys a shared academic experience, but the variety of their artistic processes and distinct creative interests allow for a group exhibition that celebrates individual expression. Through concentrated research, writing, and studio exploration, these junior-year students have each begun to develop a cohesive and focused body of work," the press release said.
"Emergence" will be on display in ACE's Main Gallery through April 30.
Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits can also be viewed virtually at www.artcentereast.org. Art Center East galleries are open to the public and admission is always free.
The annual Eastern Oregon University junior exhibition at Art Center East is made possible through the university’s long-standing partnership and collaboration with ACE, which continues to support artists at every stage of development thereby enriching Eastern Oregon’s diverse arts community.
