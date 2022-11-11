Prouty-faculty-show-2022-final-400x400.jpeg

Work by Nathan Prouty is included in the faculty exhibition that opens Monday, Nov. 14, 2022m at Eastern Oregon University’s Nightingale Gallery.

LA GRANDE — The Nightingale Gallery of Eastern Oregon University opened the biennial faculty exhibition on Monday, Nov. 14.

A reception and gallery talk by the artists will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The show will be on display until Dec. 15.

