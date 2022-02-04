LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University’s chamber choir is postponing its weekend show, “We’ve Got Your Number,” after some members of the chorus tested positive for COVID-19. The show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at McKenzie Theatre in Loso Hall on EOU’s campus.
Choir members have followed EOU’s COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus for winter term and will continue to be tested.
“Students, faculty and guest choreographers have been working carefully and diligently under challenging rehearsal circumstances, but this is the only practical and prudent way to proceed in support of our community’s health,” said Nate Lowe, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. “I am thankful for our faculty’s and Student Affairs’ careful and thoughtful approach to working with these student performers so that they have a public stage to showcase their talents.”
The show will run at the same times — 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 — and tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid. For more information or questions about already purchased tickets, contact the choir director, Peter Wordelman, at pwordelm@eou.edu.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.