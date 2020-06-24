LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University held a virtual graduation on June 13. Pre-recorded speeches were edited together and viewed on a livestream by 700 people. Since then the stream has been watched over 7,000 times, according to the university.
“This was our first time attempting something like this and our staff went above and beyond to put it together over the last couple of months,“ EOU president Tom Insko said in a press release.
The university awarded 343 degrees with more to be given as faculty review graduation applications. If all applications are approved, the university will award 641 undergraduate degrees and 87 master degrees.
EOU anticipates that students will return in the fall for classes and an in-person ceremony is in the works.
