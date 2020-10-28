LA GRANDE — Theater and music students at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, are bringing back the days of radio theater with “Mountie Mystery Theatre,” set to air Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. on Supertalk Radio 1450 AM and at supertalkradio.com.
Recordings of “The Black Figurine of Death” and “The Haunted Crossroads” will premiere Thursday night, with psychological thrillers “Kill, Kill, Kill” and “The Wages of Sin Are Death” the following night.
Professors Peter Wordelman, Luke McKern and Kenn Wheeler joined forces to create and produce the radio shows, according to a press release from EOU, with theater and choir students just in time for Halloween.
“I wanted to come up with something dramatic, something the kids could do that wouldn’t mean rehearsing and presenting it to a live audience,” Wheeler, a theater professor, said in the press release. “So I came up with this idea for radio plays, like the old-fashioned kind they had back in the 1940s.”
The idea to produce radio plays for the fall production came after COVID-19 regulations made traditional performing difficult. Once the instructors decided a radio show would be the best option, they faced hurdles to overcome with social distancing and wearing masks.
“When I had originally envisioned it, I thought we would be able to record them like they used to with four or five mics and everybody would step up to the mic,” Wheeler said. “But when we realized the restrictions here on campus are not just social distancing, but social distancing and masks, we had to figure out how to do it with masks.”
Cast members with speaking roles have special masks, known as singing masks, that allowed for clearer sounds and less muffling.
Each show is an hour long and can be found on the EOU YouTube Channel, along with still images of production and short video clips, after the performances have aired.
