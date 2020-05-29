LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will welcome a new faculty member this fall in the sustainable rural systems degree program.
The program teaches about the nature of rural societies, environments and economies, and Shannon Donovan will be the program's inaugural professor.
It was the innovative nature of the new program that attracted Donovan to the position, according to a press release from the university. Through project-based, community-driven exercises and experiences, she announced she plans to educate students in the program about all of the aspects of a rural community.
"Particularly during these challenging times, things are hard for a lot of people and it presents a lot of challenges and a lot of opportunities to do things differently, address needs, and figure out how to meet them," Donovan said in the press release.
Donovan holds a doctorate in environmental science from the University of Idaho. She has professional experience working with bioregional planning, recreation and tourism and more. Prior to taking the position in La Grande, Donovan worked as professor at the University of Alaska, Anchorage.
The sustainable rural systems program will partner with Baker Technical Institute on a $500,000 restoration project of a historic school building in Baker City, giving students of Eastern Oregon University and the institute the chance to work alongside community members and industry professionals. Additional projects might include analyzing industry changes after a timber mill closes or exploring new methods of delivering health care in rural areas.
