NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and a variety of activities and events are planned for the next few days in Union and Wallowa counties to promote the practice of taking care of our planet.
■ LA GRANDE — Liv Fit and Dance is putting on a Zumba dance party celebration of Earth Day on Friday, April 22, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street, La Grande. In addition to the Zumba, participants can choose to make seedballs and environmental testers.
■ LA GRANDE — Children can learn about chemistry during a free Earth Day event Friday, April 22, from 3-5 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Hands-on activities will be provided by the chemistry club at Eastern Oregon University in the library’s community room. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This year’s theme is “The Buzz About Bugs: Insect Chemistry.”
■ COVE — The Cove Community Association is organizing a clean-up day on Saturday, April 23, at the Cove Ascension School. The event will focus on removing invasive plants and improving the public walking trails. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at Founders Hall and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and yard tools such as shovels and clippers. Lunch will be provided.
■ WALLOWA — Volunteers are called to gather at the Wallowa Public Library, 201 E First St., on Friday, April 22, to clean up Wallowa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trash grabbers, bags and gloves will be supplied. All ages are welcome. Youth younger than 18 will need guardian consent to participate. Youth volunteers can earn prizes, with winners announced at the end of the event.
■ JOSEPH — Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center, 508 N. Main St., will offer family-oriented Earth Day activities on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, April 23, a service project to pick up baling twine found on the roadsides and in fields begins at 9 a.m. (meet at the center). Also on Saturday, naturalist Judy Swank will lead a two-hour family-friendly hike up the East Moraine beginning at 9 a.m. Meet at the roadside trailhead between mile markers 4 and 5 on the Wallowa Lake Highway. To learn more, visit Wallowology’s Facebook page or www.wallowology.org.
■ ENTERPRISE — An Earth Day fundraiser for the Wallowa Land Trust is slated for Friday, April 22, featuring silent auctions for local art, live music, drinks, food and beer donated by Terminal Gravity Brewing. Funds will go to the trust’s conservation work. The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Tomas Conference Room, 309 S. River St., Enterprise. Visit www.wallowalandtrust.org/ for ticket information.
■ ENTERPRISE — The Friends of Wallowa County Recycling are hosting a three-day spring cleaning and educational event — Thursday, April 21, to Saturday, April 23 — at the Recycling Center in Enterprise. Come learn about recycling and help clean up the center. There will be activities for children.
On Saturday, April 23, a Community Upcycle Yard Sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to maintain the recycling center. Drop off donated items April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday morning before the sale. Bring any and all of your reusable items such as tools, housewares, furniture, clothing and outdoor gear.
