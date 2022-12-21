Karen Fletcher peruses the holiday section of Grocery Outlet in Island City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, while looking for items on her shopping list. Fletcher won a shopping spree at the annual Festival of Trees gala.
Grocery Outlet operators Randy Willson and Michelle Wilson, on the left, pose with Karen Fletcher, in the red coat, and Lorri Friend at the store in Island City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Fletcher won a shopping spree from the raffle at the Festival of Trees gala and brought Friend along to help her shop.
ISLAND CITY — A grocery store shopping spree is something many have seen on the television — shoppers sprinting through the aisles and shoveling items into carts. While it looks fun, it is not something many people actually get to do — but that is exactly what Karen Fletcher won at the Festival of Trees
The shopping spree was one of four prizes raffled at the festival’s annual gala earlier in December. This was the first year the La Grande Soroptimists partnered with Grocery Outlet operators Randy and Michelle Willson on a prize, but Di Lyn Larsen-Hill, co-chair of the festival, said it was a very popular option based on the number of gala-goers who dropped their tickets into the box.
“It’s just a fun way to engage the community,” Larsen-Hill said.
Fletcher grew up in the Grande Ronde Valley and returned a few months ago to be closer to family. She lives at the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence and her meals are prepared for her, so her shopping list included things like snack items, necessities and possible Christmas gifts.
During the spree the shopper is given two minutes to grab whatever they want. There is no restriction on the number of items the shopper can grab off the shelves, said Michelle Willson, but they are capped at a $300 maximum.
Fletcher picked her friend Lorri Friend to be her shopper. Friend practiced her route through the aisles — plotting out the most efficient way to get all the items on Fletcher’s list.
However, when the shopping duo arrived at Grocery Outlet, they learned there was a different option for anyone not wanting to make the mad dash around the store — a $300 gift card. This was the option Fletcher picked — opting for a peaceful shopping experience with Friend.
