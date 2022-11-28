A Christmas tree at the La Grande Festival of Trees sits on display alongside several other items that were auctioned off later in the evening on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. Local businesses sponsored the trees decorated for the auction to raise funds for Soroptimist International of La Grande’s Community Benefit Program.
Bidding paddles are raised high during the La Grande Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. Nearly 300 individuals took part in the gala at the Blue Mountain Conference Center to raise money for Soroptimist International of La Grande.
Auctioneer Jake Seavert takes bids for one of the decorated Christmas tree at the La Grande Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. The La Grande Soroptimists event raises funds for local programs and grants.
A Christmas tree at the La Grande Festival of Trees sits on display alongside several other items that were auctioned off later in the evening on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. Local businesses sponsored the trees decorated for the auction to raise funds for Soroptimist International of La Grande’s Community Benefit Program.
Bidding paddles are raised high during the La Grande Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. Nearly 300 individuals took part in the gala at the Blue Mountain Conference Center to raise money for Soroptimist International of La Grande.
Auctioneer Jake Seavert takes bids for one of the decorated Christmas tree at the La Grande Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021. The La Grande Soroptimists event raises funds for local programs and grants.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Soroptimists are busy planning the 36th annual Festival of Trees at the Blue Mountain Conference Center. The event includes auctions, raffles, a gala and a day filled with family activities, all raising funds for the Soroptimists’ community awards and projects.
The two-day in-person Festival of Trees, held at the Blue Mountain Conference Center, 404 12th St., La Grande, begins Friday, Dec. 2, with the gala dinner and a live tree auction. Guests who have pre-purchased gala tickets will be treated to a gourmet dinner prepared by Island City Deli and Catering followed by a live auction of trees and gift items. Auctioneer Jake Seavert will team up again with emcee Kevin Loveland.
A press release announced the Friday night festivities will again include the Raise Your Paddle event, with proceeds benefiting educational opportunities for Union County students, and the Heads or Tails event will make a comeback.
The festival continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, with Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the conference center. Admission is one can of food, which will be donated to the local food bank.
Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with the children and to pose for photographs, and Mrs. Claus will open her kitchen to assist youngsters in decorating Christmas cookies. Local organizations will host hands-on activity tables for the children.
The festival also includes raffles. Tickets may be purchased from any Soroptimist member or at the festival. The winners of the four prizes will be announced Saturday afternoon. This year’s choices are a half beef cut and wrapped donated by Granite View Foot and Ankle, a $500 OTEC credit, a two-minute shopping spree up to $300 at Grocery Outlet, and a Walla Walla Wine Weekend donated by Find Your Why Travel.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement founded in 1921 with 72,000 members in 121 countries. Its mission is to transform the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities.
According to the release, net proceeds from the La Grande chapter’s Festival of Trees will fund the Live Your Dream Award for a single mother continuing her education, the Dream It Be It Program for girls, Eastern Oregon University and high school education opportunities, and grants for local programs and organizations through the Community Benefit Program.
For more information contact Shayla Rollins at 541-910-5511 or Di Lyn Larsen-Hill at 541-963-5341.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.