LA GRANDE — The La Grande Soroptimists are busy planning the 36th annual Festival of Trees at the Blue Mountain Conference Center. The event includes auctions, raffles, a gala and a day filled with family activities, all raising funds for the Soroptimists’ community awards and projects.

The two-day in-person Festival of Trees, held at the Blue Mountain Conference Center, 404 12th St., La Grande, begins Friday, Dec. 2, with the gala dinner and a live tree auction. Guests who have pre-purchased gala tickets will be treated to a gourmet dinner prepared by Island City Deli and Catering followed by a live auction of trees and gift items. Auctioneer Jake Seavert will team up again with emcee Kevin Loveland.

