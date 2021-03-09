WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Land Trust based in Walla Walla, Washington, again has partnered with the South Yuba River Citizens League to bring the Wild & Scenic Film Festival to the Blue Mountain region.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the Land Trust canceled its in-person presentation of the festival and instead hosted the films online. More than 3,400 guests views the films, according to a press release.
This year, the festival again will be online. The premier presentation will be livestreamed Thursday, April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. During the event, guests can watch the films, chat with other audience members and vie to win door prizes, all from the comfort of home. A recorded version of the festival will be available online through April 6.
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival celebrates the beauty and wonder of the natural world and advocates for protecting it. The yearly festival raises funds that go directly to fostering the science, advocacy, activism and education that are crucial to keeping rivers healthy and beautiful.
Among the films at this year’s festival are “Here We Stand,” a film from Theresa Baker and Save the Redwoods League about improving inclusivity in the outdoors; “Common Ground,” which shows how water can bring together the interests of tribes, ranchers and government to work toward a common goal; and “A Message from the Future of Paradise” reflecting on the potential rebuilding process of a community destroyed by fire, providing a model for others.
To register for the film festival, visit bmlt.org/wild2021. Tickets start at $20. Local dining packages are available in Walla Walla, John Day and Pendleton.
For more information, contact Katy Rizzuti at katy@bmlt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.