LA GRANDE — An exhibit of artwork by Eastern Oregon University students is now on display at Cook Memorial Library. The “Utopia of Stillness,” curated by senior art major Corrina Stadler, will be available for viewing through Wednesday, March 22.
The show consists of 15 screen prints and acrylic paintings created by EOU students in the fall term of 2022.
Stadler in a press release described the exhibit by saying, “Utopia is defined as a place of ideal perfection especially in laws, government and social conditions. Yet, when students were asked to imagine their own utopias, many turned to places of comfort and bounty. Ironically, the artists produced images that evoke feelings of peace, slowness and familiarity. Perhaps our idealized version of life is finding stillness in the everyday.”
There is no charge to view the “Utopia of Stillness” exhibit. Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For full details on the library’s variety of programs and events, visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, follow the library’s social media pages or call 541-962-1339.
