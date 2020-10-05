WALLOWA COUNTY — Fishtrap Inc. in Enterprise was among 19 arts organizations the Oregon Arts Commission announced is receiving a $10,000 grant to support educational products in partnership with Oregon schools.
“Given the challenges Oregon communities are facing, due to the pandemic and the devastating wildfires, this is an especially important time to protect our students’ social and emotional well being,” Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor said in a press release on Friday, Oct. 2 from commission.
Fishtrap was one of just three entities east of the Cascades to receive a grant, along with Oregon East Symphony in Pendleton and High Desert Museum in Bend. It’s project supported in-school and summer creative writing instruction for youth in Eastern Oregon.
Arts Learning grants help back projects to give “a responsive opportunity for learning” through the use of arts to benefit students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They also help promote an exchange of knowledge and impacts achievements of those students.
The commission evaluated applications for project quality, artistic excellence and merit, project support and project impact.
According to the release, the Oregon Arts Commission “provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services.”
