LA GRANDE — Foreign Language Activity Day, held at Eastern Oregon University in March, brought nearly 100 high school students together from Crook, Malheur and Union counties to share their passion for the Spanish language and to learn more about how the study of language can open up the world to them. The program was organized by the EOU Spanish faculty with the hope that it will become an annual event.
Students participated in
sessions in which they heard firsthand testimonies regarding study, travel and work abroad, and about serving in the Peace Corps from former volunteers.
They also played clapping games from Spain, learned to analyze telenovelas (Latin American soap operas) and took part in a Latin dance class.
The day culminated with a concert featuring Latin rhythms by the EOU Chamber Choir and EOU’s 45th Parallel jazz band, followed by a campus tour and a chance to try out the new climbing wall.
The one common denominator for the students who attended the workshops was the Spanish language.
All students are currently taking Spanish in high school either as second language learners or as Heritage Language Learners who wish to learn more about the language spoken at home.
Organizers hope to broaden the parameters of Foreign Language Activity Day in future years in order to expose students to other languages and cultures.
