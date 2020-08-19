JOSEPH — In a virtual Brown Bag presentation at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 25, John Marshall will introduce his work and the subject of an upcoming April exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
“Forests Can Live with Fire! The Photography of John Marshall and the ‘Osborne Panoramas’” provides an overview of the critical historical role of wildfire and the profound effects of fire exclusion in the modern era, according to the press release from the center in Joseph. The presentation features historical photographs taken with a unique camera called the “Osborne Photo Recording Transit.”
Only 10 of these cameras were made. The U.S. Forest Service used the cameras in the 1930s to capture three 120-degree, large-format panoramic images from hundreds of fire lookout sites throughout Oregon and Washington. Marshall trekked the Wallowa and Blue mountains to find these old Osborne photo locations and take pictures from the same spots today.
Wallowa Resources and the Josephy Center plan to host this traveling exhibit in April 2021.
Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree in fishery science from Oregon State University and a master’s of science in wildlife resources from the University of Idaho.
For the last 25 years, Marshall has worked with Paul Hessburg of the Pacific Northwest Research Station of the U.S. Forest Service to illustrate the positive roles of historical wildfires on the landscapes, document changes in the role of fire in the modern era and to bring “good fire” back to the landscape.
To attend the virtual Tuesday Brown Bag, follow this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86123655126.
