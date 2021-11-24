JOSEPH — The next installment of the Josephy Center’s Brown Bag lecture series will be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 30, beginning at noon. The guest speaker will be Brian Concannon, former Joseph resident and executive director of the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti.
“Haiti slips across the news screens on our TV frequently: there’s a hurricane; missionaries abducted; a cholera outbreak; another hurricane,” stated a press release from the Josephy Center. “A history book will tell you that Columbus landed on the island of Hispaniola, and that two nations with two languages — French-speaking Haiti and Spanish-speaking Dominican Republic — share this isle in the Caribbean today.”
Concannon, who helped found the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, for a few years lived in Joseph with his wife, Marcy. During that time he “commuted” to Haiti and to points across the country as a human rights lawyer representing Haitians.
The Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti seeks to make Haiti’s justice system work for all Haitians, the majority of whom are poor, and advocates for policies by the international community that support Haitians’ human rights. In Haiti, IJDH and its partner organization, the Bureau des Avocats Internationaux, represent activists arrested for legal protest activity, victims of sexual assault and those who have been affected by political violence from the Jean Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier era to recent political massacres. IJDH also represents the victims of the cholera epidemic brought to Haiti by UN peacekeeping troops.
Brian, Marcy and their two children moved to Massachusetts in 2010 and return most summers to reconnect with friends and Wallowa County’s mountains and lakes.
