SALEM — A native of La Grande received the Julie Aberdroth Professor of the Year Award from the Willamette University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Lucas Ettinger is an assistant professor of exercise and health science at the private university in Salem, grew up in La Grande and is a 2002 graduate of La Grande High.
Willamette University presents the award each year in memory of professor Julie Abendroth, whose dedication to Willamette student-athletes went beyond the classroom, according to the university’s press release.
Ettinger and previous recipients of the award have demonstrated devotion to the pursuit of excellence by student-athletes at Willamette in academics and athletics. Gene Perle-Jones, committee member and member of the university’s men's tennis team, nominated Ettinger.
"He is a great professor because he has energy, he clearly loves what he does, and wants to share that passion with his students," Perle-Jones said in the press release.
"He is understanding, keeps class interesting with activities and jokes, and wants his students to succeed,” Perle-Jones said in the press release. “For me as a student, sometimes class and learning felt like a chore, but I can honestly say I never felt that way in the classes he taught, and he made me want to learn."
Other members of the Willamette SAAC agreed with Perle-Jones that Ettinger is a great professor and he makes classes fun and interesting.
Ettinger has been at Willamette since 2014. He has published five peer-reviewed original articles and has conducted clinical research into neuromuscular disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.