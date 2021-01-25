LA GRANDE — In-person instruction will be available for all grades in the La Grande School District beginning this week, and students on campus will be offered a free breakfast and a grab-and-go lunch.
Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Program, these meals also are free to anyone age 18 and younger regardless of their education status.
This includes children who are not yet in school, students who are not on campus that day, and students who are homeschooled or are enrolled in the La Grande Virtual Learning Academy or any other online program.
A daily breakfast and lunch for children of any age may be picked up on school days between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools.
When available by print time, The Observer publishes the menu for the upcoming week on the Saturday before, both in print and on its website. The menu will be the same for the meals served to on-campus students.
