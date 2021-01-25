Cheryl Gunter talks to her daughter Audrianna, after the two picked up meals Sept. 29, 2020, at Central Elementary School in La Grande. While on-campus education and grab-and-gomeals will be offered throughout the district as of Wednesday, Jan. 27, free breakfast and lunch meals remain available to anyone age 18 and younger for takeout between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from La Grande’s grade schools.