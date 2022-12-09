The Grande Ronde Community Choir poses in concert garb in an undated photo. The choir has merged with Community Band Northeast to form the Grande Ronde Music Association. The new nonprofit is hosting "Songs and Sweets," its first fundraiser, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Presbyterian Friendship Center in La Grande.
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Music Association is hosting “Songs and Sweets,” an evening of holiday music, treats and a dessert auction, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring St., La Grande. The event — a fundraiser for the GRMA — begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a performance of holiday music by the Grande Ronde Community Choir with special guests from the Grande Ronde Community Band brass section.
Dessert, coffee and cocoa will be served, and special treats will be offered in a silent auction. The evening will conclude by inviting attendees to join in caroling.
Tickets are $10 each and are available at Austin Young Allstate, 1110 Adams Ave., La Grande, and at the door. Only 200 tickets are available and buying in advance is encouraged.
“Songs and Sweets” is the Grande Ronde Music Association’s first fundraiser. As a federally recognized nonprofit, the GRMA can also receive tax-deductible donations, and local businesses are invited to become sponsors.
The Grande Ronde Music Association recently formed through a merger of the Community Band Northeast and the Grande Ronde Community Choir, each having operated in Union County for decades.
GRCC Musical Director Michael Frasier commented, “The choir is very excited to join forces with the community band as we form a new performing-arts nonprofit.”
Currently, the organization plans quarterly concerts of each musical group, and the merger will permit increased opportunities for musical collaboration.
For more information, contact Renee Wells, a member of the GRMA board, at 541-962-1505 or granderondemusic-
