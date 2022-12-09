Grande Ronde Community Choir

The Grande Ronde Community Choir poses in concert garb in an undated photo. The choir has merged with Community Band Northeast to form the Grande Ronde Music Association. The new nonprofit is hosting "Songs and Sweets," its first fundraiser, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Presbyterian Friendship Center in La Grande.

 Art Center East/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Music Association is hosting “Songs and Sweets,” an evening of holiday music, treats and a dessert auction, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring St., La Grande. The event — a fundraiser for the GRMA — begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a performance of holiday music by the Grande Ronde Community Choir with special guests from the Grande Ronde Community Band brass section.

Dessert, coffee and cocoa will be served, and special treats will be offered in a silent auction. The evening will conclude by inviting attendees to join in caroling.

