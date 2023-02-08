FLBA at EOU - prize winner

Imbler High School student Candace Miles receives a door prize at the Future Business Leaders of America Blue Mountain Regional Skills Conference held on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly 250 students from 15 schools competed at the regional conference.

 Michael K. Dakota, Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Nearly 250 area middle and high school students congregated at Eastern Oregon University to participate in the Future Business Leaders of America Blue Mountain Region Skills Conference on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The regional skills conference featured workshops, campus tours and an awards ceremony.

