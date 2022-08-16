US-NEWS-SEVERE-STORMS-HAIL-FORECAST-NEAR-1-FT.jpg

Hail can cause severe damage to gardens.

 Fort Worth Star-Telegram-TNS, File

As much as I don’t like to think about it, catastrophic gardening happens. The sort I have in mind is from our frequent summer thunderstorms that arrive with rapidly accelerating wind, that dreaded hail and punishing rain.

Our plants don’t like it, either! After the storm has passed, and we dare venture outside to take an inventory of the damage, think big things first. Do any trees have broken limbs and have the limbs completely severed from the tree? If completely severed, are they still hung up in the crown (the top, living part of the tree), are they hung up on other branches, are they dangling from electric lines, or have they fallen to the ground and can be safely removed

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.