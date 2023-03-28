Cherry blossoms.jpg

Cherry blossoms from Jennie Hagen's garden area last spring. Notice in the background the small “twigs." These are dead stems that she'll cut off and apply with horticultural oil spray.

 Jennie Hagen/Contributed Photo

Are you ready, my fellow gardeners? It’s about time to get busy. Winter will release its icy grip soon and we have a lot to do.

Starting at the top and looking down, recall if your fruit trees had insect damage last year, whether from flying or crawling pests. It appears all of our local outlets for gardening supplies do carry dormant horticulture oil sprays as my fellow garden writer Wendy Schmidt mentioned in her latest column.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

