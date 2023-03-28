Are you ready, my fellow gardeners? It’s about time to get busy. Winter will release its icy grip soon and we have a lot to do.
Starting at the top and looking down, recall if your fruit trees had insect damage last year, whether from flying or crawling pests. It appears all of our local outlets for gardening supplies do carry dormant horticulture oil sprays as my fellow garden writer Wendy Schmidt mentioned in her latest column.
When reading the label you’ll note these sprays have different application rates. Fortunately nearly all of the oil sprays are used with a garden hose applicator, and with adjusting the flow rate, you should be able to reach even the highest branches of your trees. The oil spray needs to be applied when the trees are dry, and after any pruning is done, but well before the blooms open.
Working our way down now, it’s time to inspect the ornamental grasses. For smaller grass clumps, such as blue fescue (Festuca glauca), just shearing the top 3 to 4 inches off should be sufficient. For the taller clumps, such as Karl Forester Feather reed grass, they do not need to be cut back more than 12 inches from the ground. If you can get a partner to help, lift all the grass blades up and form a “ponytail” above the base. Then, using this ponytail as a guide, cut the clump straight across. When the blades are released, they form a beautiful mounded clump.
Next, we have the garden areas that we mulched last fall. Mulch is so beneficial but it harbors a few things we don’t want. Mulch does allow slug eggs to overwinter. Also, there is “snow mold,” a nonbeneficial aspect from having the mulch wet for so many months. This is why it is a good idea to pull all the mulch away from the beds, as this mold can harbor pests and disease organisms. If possible for your situation, lay all the mulch out so it dries and can be easily turned. With our drier climate, it should be dried in less than a month if turned regularly. Then it can be reused and tilled into your garden.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
