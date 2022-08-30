US-NEWS-THIS-GARDEN-HAS-PROVIDED-PRODUCE-3-KC.jpg

Raised beds can protect vegetables and flowers from frost and flooding.

 Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star-TNS

It was quite by accident that the thought of raised-bed gardening happened so many years — no, decades — ago. It was a garden I’d developed at an old ranch house, then a rental, and recipient of wonderful loamy soil that had laid untouched for thousands of years. I had decided to make the garden beds about 4 feet across so even the middle of the bed could be reached from either side. And at 4,300 feet, it was definitely high-elevation, cold climate gardening in south-central Oregon!

On a frosty April morning, the sun had just come up over the rim and was shining on the south side of the beds. Steam was rising. It was then I realized my idea of raised beds, originally designed to conserve water, were a wonderful source of “microclimate,” as the remaining areas around the garden were still thickly encased in frost even an hour later. Yet these beds were rapidly heating up just from the simple application of having the south side elevated for the sun to reach.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

