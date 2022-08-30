It was quite by accident that the thought of raised-bed gardening happened so many years — no, decades — ago. It was a garden I’d developed at an old ranch house, then a rental, and recipient of wonderful loamy soil that had laid untouched for thousands of years. I had decided to make the garden beds about 4 feet across so even the middle of the bed could be reached from either side. And at 4,300 feet, it was definitely high-elevation, cold climate gardening in south-central Oregon!
On a frosty April morning, the sun had just come up over the rim and was shining on the south side of the beds. Steam was rising. It was then I realized my idea of raised beds, originally designed to conserve water, were a wonderful source of “microclimate,” as the remaining areas around the garden were still thickly encased in frost even an hour later. Yet these beds were rapidly heating up just from the simple application of having the south side elevated for the sun to reach.
But my determination to conserve water was met with disappointment when the water would just run down the sides of the beds and not where all the plants were. Then there was the moment of “raised beds with dikes!” That’s all it took. Dike up soil around the beds, even just 2 inches, and the water stayed right there in between the sides.
As mentioned in the previous “Gardening With Grandma,” here are some tips for dealing with intense rain or flash flooding. These suggestions are certainly not meant to apply to the type of intense thunderstorm from just a few weeks ago. Nothing can really prepare you for the catastrophic hail that so many of our neighbors incurred. But from a small-scale garden, here are some benefits of raised beds, and the diking, that can help prevent a total washout.
While permanent raised beds, those of wood or corrugated metal, are certainly beautiful and easy to work with, many of us still garden in just plain old dirt. We do here in Baker. And once again we have our raised beds, with dikes, about 3 feet across, not 4! It makes it easier for these old bones to not have to reach so far! But the benefits are still there.
We have had several intense downpours recently and once again, the raised beds fared well with the excess water pooling in the pathways between the beds. None of the water ran into the street or washed away dikes or even the beds themselves.
This is the type of weather event that could easily be called “flash flooding” but not on the scale of damage we see occurring other places. While these raised beds do an excellent job of containing water meant for irrigation and keeping plants from being washed away, these aren’t meant for every situation. And if you want to plan for raised beds next year, it’s great to look at the aspect (which way it lays) of your proposed site.
Those of us “down in the valley” are pretty flat, whether Baker, Union or Wallowa counties. Sometimes the water only goes one way, our yards. But enter any slope at all, and you have new dimensions of water runoff. A great way to deal with anticipated excessive water is to terrace your beds. Making furrows between the beds can also redirect extra water, but the terracing can also trap water for irrigation. Once again, you only water where you want irrigation without wasting excess water running off for no purpose.
My romaine lettuce is bolting, the tomatoes are being picked daily, I forgot to harvest my Greek oregano before it set to seed, and I have misplaced another set of snips for early morning deadheading. I guess that’s what you get when you garden with Grandma!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
