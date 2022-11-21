As the wintry chill has sent us indoors for the next several months, let’s go back to the internet and discover more avenues for gardening resources that many may have not heard of.

There is an incredible website that has more gardening information than one person could reasonably absorb in a winter. It’s called “Dave’s Garden,” and its web address is www.davesgarden.com.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

