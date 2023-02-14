I had a “practice what you preach” moment this week. I found the displays of dormant but live plants in stores irresistible so of course I purchased several and brought them home. The bags were light to hold so I knew the plants would need watering as soon as we returned to the house.
I simply poked holes in the bags — not large holes, just enough to let warm water in as they soaked. By doing this and letting the paper labels remain out of the warm water, they absorbed enough in about 20 minutes. It is way too early to plant here, but by doing this to your new, dormant plants and then placing them in an area that won’t freeze, they should be ready to plant as the days become warmer and our ground, finally, thaws. I have mine in our basement.
I discovered an unlikely source of composting wisdom this week. At the web address for Baker Sanitary Service, by clicking on the “Landfill” button, the dropdown menu has a tab for “composting.” By clicking on this tab, a well-written and informative series of articles for composting is revealed. After explaining the three basic principles of composting, you are given the choice of “What to compost” by clicking a “down” arrow. Below that is another “down” arrow that takes you to “What not to compost” and why.
As a good reminder, the site shares another thought of a type of yard debris that shouldn’t be composted, and it’s the lovely, but selfish, black walnut. The leaves of the black walnut, as well as any roots near the surface, exude a toxin that inhibits the growth of any other plants, except for other black walnuts. So if you have one, just make sure you don’t plant anything else near it, and don’t compost its waste!
All of this information and a great deal more, including a video on composting by the great folks at the Oregon State University Extension Service, can be found at www.bakersanitary.com. The video, “Recycling 101: Composting” is informative and well-written. Baker Sanitary Service has done an excellent job of encouraging home composting to try and minimize the effects of good yard debris going into the landfill.
While some of our sunnier days make it tempting to get a little “horticultural therapy” by trimming back a few plants in our yards, please don’t! Remember, the dead growth from last summer will continue to protect the root collar of your dormant plants until the ground completely thaws.
Again, this is Gardening With Grandma, and I continue looking forward to perusing more seed and plant catalogs. So far, I’m up to about 300 new seed and plant varieties on my “wish” list. As my husband routinely reminds me, that’s why it’s called a “wish list.”
Happy dreaming!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.