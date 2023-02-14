I had a “practice what you preach” moment this week. I found the displays of dormant but live plants in stores irresistible so of course I purchased several and brought them home. The bags were light to hold so I knew the plants would need watering as soon as we returned to the house.

I simply poked holes in the bags — not large holes, just enough to let warm water in as they soaked. By doing this and letting the paper labels remain out of the warm water, they absorbed enough in about 20 minutes. It is way too early to plant here, but by doing this to your new, dormant plants and then placing them in an area that won’t freeze, they should be ready to plant as the days become warmer and our ground, finally, thaws. I have mine in our basement.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

