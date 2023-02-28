It’s that time again. We get to start fertilizing our indoor plants. Just remember, the initial application should be at half strength, then in a couple of weeks, the recommended label strength can be followed.
I may always be aware the days are getting longer, but not necessarily equate that into real-time indoor gardening. So through the years I have picked two arbitrary dates to remind myself when to begin fertilizing — March 1 for the initial application, then March 17 (St Patrick’s Day) for the second and full strength dose. So far it’s been working!
And a big gardening “hats off” to our local suppliers of all things garden related. Yes, I keep telling myself, it’s too early to think of dirt and bugs and worms, but it’s so refreshing to see the wide variety of garden supplies already available. And from what I see in shopping carts and from visiting with others who have stopped to dream of warmer days ahead, I’m not the only one who feels that way.
Have you ever wondered why some of our local retailers offer live plants for sale that seriously have no chance of survival unless they can be kept free from freezing (not always easy) or should be planted immediately (not always possible)? For some of our larger, name-brand retailers, a grower brokerage has contracted out, as an example, to supply 5,000 marigold plants to 200 chain stores. Someone who has obviously never gardened at a high elevation area where the ground freezes solid each winter, selects 10 distinct types of marigold to divide between this select group of stores. At the same time, that group of stores and 20 others, also want dianthus (carnations) added to their order.
You’ll see the result as the plants come off the trucks. Marigolds in full bloom by the end of March, and dianthus in just four colors, also in full bloom. Growers insist that to enhance sales, the average gardener wants plants in full bloom. “People want to see color, otherwise they won’t buy” is commonly the excuse.
I tend to think the “average” gardener is more savvy than they are given credit for. Those marigolds? I routinely try to find the pots that aren’t in full bloom yet. Our local retailers and store managers have no say in what gets shipped to them, and when. So by the time it trickles down to the local retailer, they receive plants in full bloom that can’t be put outside yet and in only four colors. Don’t be too hard on them, gardeners — they order what they can and hope for the best. We do, too.
For those of us in Northeastern Oregon, we are also gifted with an excellent source of local greenhouse growers. I’ll do my best to give each one a visit and highlight some of their specialty plants or products in future columns. At any rate, it’s almost time to dust off those gardening gloves and hit the soil! That is, once it thaws!
And a tease of what’s to come, a beautiful bleeding heart photo from my own garden. Last year ... I can hardly wait!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
