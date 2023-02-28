Bleeding hearts.jpg

A preview of summer — bleeding hearts from Jennie Hagen's 2022 garden.

 Jennie Hagen/Contributed Photo, File

It’s that time again. We get to start fertilizing our indoor plants. Just remember, the initial application should be at half strength, then in a couple of weeks, the recommended label strength can be followed.

I may always be aware the days are getting longer, but not necessarily equate that into real-time indoor gardening. So through the years I have picked two arbitrary dates to remind myself when to begin fertilizing — March 1 for the initial application, then March 17 (St Patrick’s Day) for the second and full strength dose. So far it’s been working!

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

