dec 1 sunroom.jpg

Jennie Hagen's sunroom in Baker City on Dec. 1, 2022.

 Jennie Hagen/Contributed Photo

As the hot days of the summer of 2022 sped toward fall, I began to wonder if I weren’t gardening beyond my means. As I explain this to you, I am certain that many of you can relate to how I felt.

It started so innocently. The purchase of four six-packs and three four-packs of herbs and tomato plants didn’t seem like much. Then the tomato plants exploded with not just tomatoes, but enormous branches and leaves that sprawled in all directions. They ran rampant and no amount of pruning seemed to slow them down.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.