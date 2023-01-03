With winter well underway, I have been trying to practice what I have previously suggested in this column — adding that fresh potting soil to indoor plants. When adding the new soil, remember that ideally the space between the top of the soil and the rim of the pot should be a minimum of 1 inch. This also facilitates not having “splashovers” when watering.
When you are adding the soil to the top of the pot, if this makes the space less than an inch, it’s highly recommended that you scritch some of the old soil off of the top prior to the application of the new soil.
When most potting mixes are first watered, the water will usually run off before it soaks in, so take your time. It won’t be long before you notice your indoor plants are responding to their new soil boost. It’s not really time yet to begin the diluted fertilizer applications of our indoor plants, but the new soil will help keep them healthier. The timeline for starting the indoor fertilizing process will be a future column.
It’s nice to notice more stores are carrying worm castings. While these are great for fully recommended rate applications outdoors, for indoor plants they should only be applied at ¼ the recommended rate for gardens. Most of the application rates on the labels are for outdoor boxed plants or garden beds. Many times the worm castings will be all of the fertilizer your garden beds and boxed plantings will need.
Your indoor plants will have special fertilizer needs than the outdoor ones. Worm castings, when applied at diluted rates, do not have an odor. However, because the castings are packaged for consumer gardens, there are small bits of composted bark chips in the mix. If your indoor plants do not get ample air circulation, small mushrooms may appear.
Our outdoor raised beds in our garden last summer gave us more than we were expecting. The accompanying photo shows what was harvested on just one day. When the tomato plants were first in the ground, we applied about ½ cup of worm castings directly onto the soil and then worked them in to about 2 inches in depth around each plant. The plants grew so well that we had to stake them much sooner than we would normally have done. We’ll try and do better next season!
The spring catalogs are arriving and I expect that after dinner tonight, this is one grandma that is going to sit in front of the fire and daydream of all I want to plant knowing full well it will be just that — a dream.
Enjoy yours!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
