All of us know the joy and disappointments that gardening can bring. Unexpected bumper crops, a gate left open, and the cows eat what had been a lovely garden (I had my horses figure out a way to get into the yard one time, they ate all my roses!), infestations of insects, too much food to find homes for, and the great yearly zucchini giveaway where everyone who knows you and had insisted they didn’t need anymore, forgot to lock their cars at night.
Having lived in Eastern Oregon for so many years, I have found it quite useful to have something to protect new plant starts or storebought treasures. Rarely having a hardy greenhouse, I have used plastic-netted covers over PVC or coated steel small-diameter frames for years. The plastic cover life rarely exceeded three years before time and weather do their toll, but they give you an edge on the growing season in these challenging areas.
We purchased a home that had a nice utility building on adjacent property that housed the local volunteer fire department engines. In the paved parking area in front of the building was the large painted circle with a giant “H” in the middle, the local helispot for Life Flight landings. It was rarely used. My PVC and plastic greenhouse stood at the end of our shop and not near the helispot. But we all know the wind. Yes, we know the wind.
The ground ambulance and crew had been on scene near the helispot when we could hear the helicopter in the distance. We were 80 miles from the nearest hospital and if a flight had been requested in this weather, it was a dire emergency. So, we went out to watch.
As the expertly handled LifeFlight helicopter maneuvered to approach the landing it began lowering down directly over the edge of our property to face the wind. And so it was, at this ill-fated moment, a tremendous gust of wind hit the side of the helicopter, bent over dozens of our young trees, and made us step backward. And as such, the additional burst of wind, combined with the strong blast from the blades, exploded our little greenhouse into a thousand pieces of fodder for the sagebrush. One of the crew looked at us apologetically, waved his gloved hand, and held on.
Yes, we all know about gardening in the wind. We’re just hoping it will blow spring our way, and soon. I’m about to run out of plastic!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
