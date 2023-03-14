All of us know the joy and disappointments that gardening can bring. Unexpected bumper crops, a gate left open, and the cows eat what had been a lovely garden (I had my horses figure out a way to get into the yard one time, they ate all my roses!), infestations of insects, too much food to find homes for, and the great yearly zucchini giveaway where everyone who knows you and had insisted they didn’t need anymore, forgot to lock their cars at night.

Having lived in Eastern Oregon for so many years, I have found it quite useful to have something to protect new plant starts or storebought treasures. Rarely having a hardy greenhouse, I have used plastic-netted covers over PVC or coated steel small-diameter frames for years. The plastic cover life rarely exceeded three years before time and weather do their toll, but they give you an edge on the growing season in these challenging areas.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

