As I walked through the entryway door, I was struck with the intensity of an odor I can tolerate but most surely not for long. No doubt all of you have experienced the repelling fumes of the mighty mothball.
I stood there blinking the tears from my eyes when my dear friend came into the room and said “Oh, I see you can tell what organic pesticide I came across this week.”
“Betty,” I replied, “what on earth are you using mothballs for?” and she beamed, smiling, then said with a grin, “Well, I read online that you could place mothballs around houseplants and it keeps dogs and cats out of them. In fact, a dog or cat won’t even go near them!”
So she sat patiently, waiting for my “well, this is what Grandma would have done” lecture. Her cats and dogs had long ago retreated to the furthest reaches of her house and tried to bury their heads. I could tell she had used the marble-sized moth balls — one would have been plenty, but 30 or 40?
We vented the house first, then began recovering all of the mothballs. It didn’t take long yet I found myself holding my breath for greater periods than I would have liked. We recovered about 20, each. I asked her whatever gave her the notion that putting mothballs on houseplants would work as an insecticide or pesticide. She again smiled as she replied “It was a member of the valley frogs who made the suggestion earlier this week.” I hung my head. Oh, great. Another online chat group.
I asked Betty if she had done any research herself and she said “No, and I saw no reason to, Mr. Guff knows his stuff!” We sat together at her desktop computer and I had her type into her browser “are mothballs toxic to cats.” There were immediately hundreds of entries, then she was shocked to see that every single one stated with the absolute certainty, “not for use in areas dogs or cats are known to frequent.”
I said, “Betty, a lot of houseplants are fine if small parts are ingested by our pets, but ultimately it is our responsibility to try our best to keep them safe. Here, go to www.plants.com and then www.petmd.com, each site shows lists of plants that are safe for our indoor pets to be around. And there are dozens of full-color posters, too, so you can make a positive identification. Here, click on this one” — and instantly pages opened with all types of posters identifying plants that are not toxic to our pets. And some that are.
I could see that Betty had discovered the world of information regarding indoor plants and ways to keep them, and our furry friends, safe. I left without saying anything else. I’ll let the information tell the rest of the story.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
