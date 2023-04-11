We’re taking the “short route” this issue and highlighting some of the favorite columns readers have commented about. They are as follows, and in no particular order.
• All fruits and vegetables give off a small amount of methane gas as they ripen. That is why it’s recommended, if storing any fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator, you don’t close any plastic or Ziploc bag tight. Leaving the bag open, even if just a small amount, gives the methane a chance to escape. Your produce will last noticeably longer.
• If you find your celery, broccoli, or other stemmed produce slightly wilted, run it under cold water then return it to the plastic bag, of course leaving it open ever so slightly. The produce is usually firmed up within 24 hours.
• Placing our hummingbird feeders out now is an excellent idea, even with our colder weather, so that when the little birds arrive they will find something to sustain them.
• There isn’t a hummingbird in North America that won’t recognize a feeder and head straight for it. The use of food coloring is not recommended. Don’t forget, the ratio of sugar to water is always 4 to 1, four parts water, one part sugar. This mixture needs to be stirred frequently as it boils to ensure all of the sugar has dissolved.
• Ants getting into your hummingbird feeder? A quick remedy is to suspend the feeder with at least 10 inches of fishing line. The few ants that make it down the line can most certainly never climb back up. This usually works for earwigs, too.
• There are also the smaller ants that seem to find a way into our homes. A remedy that is highly effective in keeping them outside is very simple and successful. Mix equal parts granulated sugar with powdered boric acid. As the ants return to the nest with the sugar, the boric acid that is transported with the sugar makes minute slices in the exoskeletons of the juvenile larvae. This is so effective, you should notice a decline in their numbers of 50% within two days, and almost always a complete eradication within five days. Applications can be a spoonful at every ant entrance you locate, or around cracks along the foundation of your home.
• Boric acid is a powder that is readily available at most of our pharmacies, it has been routinely used as an eyewash.
If you missed the “Between the Rows” column authored by Wendy Schmidt that gives advice for what to plant when, try and find an issue! And now, with the ground thawed, we can get to work.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
