As I look over my shoulder to the east, a small slice of sky is still blue, being quickly overtaken by the grey clouds of change. I’m not ready for it. Yet even the fruit trees have signaled their quiet resignation toward winter. Greens leaves are giving way to colors and falling each day with increasing speed. I am going to miss this year of gardening.
This past spring, we had excavation work done on our Baker County property that went through part of our yard. We were surprised to see that the soil was at least 4 feet deep. No rocks, no large gravel, just dirt, straight down, to 4 feet in depth. We’d never seen anything like it and most certainly not in Central or Eastern Oregon. This gave us insight into the type of produce garden that just might be possible.
Though easy to till, it was clear that this “dirt” lacked mulch or organic fertilizer of any kind. By combining one 1.5-cubic-foot of bagged outdoor garden mix and one bag of steer manure, it took just four bags of each to cover our 450-square-foot fenced garden area. This gave us far more in return than we expected.
We used our standard raised beds only we aren’t making them as wide as we used to when we were younger. They are only 3 feet wide now, not the usual 4 feet as in years gone by. Even with water applications being done to just the raised beds that had the dikes around them, as vegetation grew it became necessary to water twice a day, especially through those hot 100-degree days. This is what has worked for us this year, and no, we don’t need any more tomatoes!
I know many of you had the same struggles and likewise the same success as we did. Gardens in our tri-county region have been beautiful this year. For those of us on the valley floors, we can expect the deeper soil levels. Start moving up away from the valleys, and the rocks grow fast. So, what’s next?
Fall is perfect for planting trees, shrubs and any kind of woody perennial. Saving seeds throughout the year is always fun, but if it’s your first time saving seeds, and you want to know more about it, probably the best source for advice will be found at our very own Oregon State University Extension service. Type “www.extension.oregonstate.edu” into your web browser then select “gardening” and you’ll find a nearly endless supply of shared knowledge. Type “seed saving” into the search bar and you’ll get more information. The Extension Service has many printable papers available but also access to free videos with gardening topics, and outstanding books of horticultural interest.
This Grandma has just enough time to go gather a few more seeds today and make plans for getting more spring flowering bulbs in the ground tomorrow.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.