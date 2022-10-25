As I look over my shoulder to the east, a small slice of sky is still blue, being quickly overtaken by the grey clouds of change. I’m not ready for it. Yet even the fruit trees have signaled their quiet resignation toward winter. Greens leaves are giving way to colors and falling each day with increasing speed. I am going to miss this year of gardening.

This past spring, we had excavation work done on our Baker County property that went through part of our yard. We were surprised to see that the soil was at least 4 feet deep. No rocks, no large gravel, just dirt, straight down, to 4 feet in depth. We’d never seen anything like it and most certainly not in Central or Eastern Oregon. This gave us insight into the type of produce garden that just might be possible.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

