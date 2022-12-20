While witnessing this very phenomenon in our own Baker County garden near the end of this past summer, I hadn’t realized there was a recipe to “help the little guys out” before running across it on Facebook recently.
When natural sources of shallow water near summer’s end become scarce for many pollinators, and especially our beloved, though nonnative honeybee, we have seen a marked increase in drownings. While some species of pollinators carry their wings much higher over their backs, heavier ones, like the little honeybee, just simply get their wings wet and can’t take flight. Here’s the recipe, easy, ingenious, and inexpensive to make.
Grate an apple and add it to a shallow bowl, fill the bowl with water to just cover the grated apple and set it outside. The sugars from the apple provide a nectar source and the pollinators can stand on top of the grated apple and keep their wings dry. As the honeybee is not our only source of pollinating insect, but one of our favorites, this easy recipe has the ability to help many of them survive the more of us who use it.
It seems I have been successful in winning the latest round of the “aphid wars” in my sunroom after finally resorting to a tactic I was hoping would work yet nervous I might do more damage than good. Many of my colleagues and gardening buddies grow indoor aloe plants as a source of diverse colors of foliage and striking flower spikes with many reaching several feet high. I have five types of aloe blooming right now. Most have the characteristic blooms of peach or orange with green bases, and all are tubular-shaped that hang upside down. But I have this one standout that refuses to be peach or orange, but yellow. And of course, it’s the one the aphids went for.
After three rounds of Neem treatment, the rest of the sunroom plants were declared clean. But with the latest inspection about a week ago, there they were, four or five of the little creeps. I was desperate. So, I thought I would just give them a really, really warm water shower. Just the blooming stem, not drenching the soil or leaves with water that hot. I am pleased to announce that there appears to be no aphids remaining, the yellow flowers are still flowers, and I look forward to more days being lazy and reading in the sunroom.
Until next time, this grandma just hopes you remember to water your flowers!
(The FB reference was from the page “Weird & Amazing Things,” contributor Yasiru Lakshitha).
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
