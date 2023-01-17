20200615_084234.jpg

Bending PVC pipe into hoops can create a grow-frame, which can be draped with plastic sheeting on cold nights to protect plants from frost.

 Jennie Hagen/Contributed Photo

They’re back! Each day seems to sprout a new gardening section in all of our local stores. From seeds to greenhouses, shelves and displays are filling rapidly. I have spring fever, too, and have to keep reminding myself that it really is just January. So far I have limited my impulse purchasing to just a few — well, six — packets of seeds. And no, I won’t be starting any yet!

I have noticed several displays are offering live materials such as raspberry and asparagus plants. While our neighbors to the west of the Cascades can think about planting this early, our soils are still frozen and will be, if the weather doesn’t warm considerably, until at least March 1. These plants can be safely purchased if you plan ahead for what they will need. Inspect the tops of the plants closely, is there any new growth? This will have to be protected. Placing them outside is fine if you can protect them from our spring drying winds and anticipated freezing temperatures.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.