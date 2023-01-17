They’re back! Each day seems to sprout a new gardening section in all of our local stores. From seeds to greenhouses, shelves and displays are filling rapidly. I have spring fever, too, and have to keep reminding myself that it really is just January. So far I have limited my impulse purchasing to just a few — well, six — packets of seeds. And no, I won’t be starting any yet!
I have noticed several displays are offering live materials such as raspberry and asparagus plants. While our neighbors to the west of the Cascades can think about planting this early, our soils are still frozen and will be, if the weather doesn’t warm considerably, until at least March 1. These plants can be safely purchased if you plan ahead for what they will need. Inspect the tops of the plants closely, is there any new growth? This will have to be protected. Placing them outside is fine if you can protect them from our spring drying winds and anticipated freezing temperatures.
A good cover for plants not ready to be placed in the ground yet is straw. A tarp lined with straw will keep them safe, just roll the tarp around the plants and wait until the ground can be worked. If there is minimal growth, keeping the plants in a darkened environment is fine. If new growth has gone above the plastic bag they are in, try to keep this live growth from freezing at all. And yes, placing them in a bucket on the unheated back porch is a good idea, too!
As usual, our good agricultural friends at the Oregon State University Extension website have a host of ideas, also. One I find particularly useful is the “Eastern Oregon seed starting schedule,” which places May 21 as our last anticipated frost date. Now that means a killing frost, not just a slight freezing. The seed starting schedule also includes a list of both frost-tolerant and frost-sensitive plants. This information can be found under the tab “Garden Vegetables & Herbs” and clicking on the link to the seed starting schedule will give any gardener an idea for the best time to plant different varieties.
A grow-frame is a less expensive way to grow plants that will be consumed. You can concentrate all the compost, fertilizer, and watering needs to just inside that frame. The photo that accompanies this article is from a garden we developed using this type of structure. The half-inch PVC pipe was easily bent to form a hoop and on nights we knew were going to freeze, it only took a matter of minutes to pull a piece of plastic sheeting over the pipe to make an instant cold frame. The wood sides made it through the winter well for use the next season.
So until next time, this Grandma received another seed catalog in today’s mail, happy seed hunting to all of you!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
