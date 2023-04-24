I have it from a reliable source that by the time this article goes to press, it will be warmer.
We’re going to count on that to project forward to garden bed preparation, planting seeds, and moving plants that are simply in the wrong place. Most certainly labor intensive, but after this long journey toward summer, the majority of us could use a good dose of horticultural therapy.
Using raised bed technology, a great many of us are buying pre-cut and easy-to-assemble wood forms as a quick way to get a headstart on our garden. These can be especially useful for annual herbs and rapid growing vegetables that are early spring survivors, such as spinach, kale and peas, just to name a few. Remember, when you are determining the amount of potting soil and any amendments you are going to add, these bags are going to be heavy. If you are adding worm castings, these should be worked into the top layers of the soil, no more than 3 inches below ground. This is good for both overhead watering and drip irrigation methods. If using ground filtration between the rows, just mix the castings into the soil of any bed you have prepared but still use the 3-inch depth limit.
New to gardening? A seasoned gardener? A great source of planting information is on the back of seed packets. Using raised beds gives you the opportunity to plant more seed in a smaller area instead of the traditional rows. But no matter how you get those seeds in the ground, now is an excellent time to plant!
Warm weather crops such as corn, beans or squash, will have to be protected a bit longer. Many reports of starting corn inside, and earlier, advise against transplanting corn. Corn doesn’t like to have its roots exposed and isn’t as forgiving. A time-tested remedy for root shock is to start your corn in peat pots then simply place the entire plant and pot into a prepared hole. Any material that is biodegradable can be used for this type of early planting. It’s also a good idea to place up to three seeds of corn in the normal sized transplanting pot. Milk jugs with the bottoms cut off can add another layer of protection when the plants are still little.
We had no idea the amount of shade that our new yard and garden area would encompass. I made several mistakes regarding which plant I placed where. The most egregious errors were with members of the Salvia and Echinacea families. My Ozark echinacea struggled in the shade, grew wimpy, and finally gave itself over to the aphids on patrol. The culinary members of the Salvia family, garden sage, just grew a mounded mass of leaves and refused to be big, most certainly not enough to harvest the leaves for drying.
And, as always, the Oregon State University Extension website provides a plethora of information for gardeners of all levels. So until next time, go get those fingernails dirty. I know I will!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
