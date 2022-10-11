It seemed like centuries ago when I first started gardening on the east side of the Cascades, but we’ll just say four decades and call it good.
Summers were short and hot. You could always count on the first killing frost on or shortly after Labor Day. Always. We all talk about how odd this weather has been this fall. But I do think a lot of us have secretly been glad to see our flowers blooming on into mid October. My marigolds are bright and numerous, the perennial asters are smothered in blossoms, and the bees can’t seem to get enough of any of them.
My garden is very, very much alive. I am pleased.
Here is one fall assignment for anyone contemplating harvesting garlic next summer (usually August). You still have time to get your garlic in the ground.
Garlic is one of those delightful plants that wants its feet frozen in winter after setting on new root growth. Spring-planted garlic will always disappoint you and I am saddened each spring by the number of retailers and even some seed companies that offer garlic for planting. It is a waste of your money.
When you separate the cloves from the bulb, select the largest ones for planting. This will yield increased results for what size the cloves are usually decides the size of the bulb next year. Just plant the cloves 6 inches down and 6 inches apart (pointy side up!). Mulch with a small amount of steer manure and loamy soil. Steer manure is usually recommended unless you have well-composted horse or chicken manure.
Do you like saving seeds? I do. The number one reason why seeds fail to sprout when planted next spring is that they weren’t saved properly. Seeds like to be dried before being thrust into whatever makeshift containers we have on hand. If stored in an airtight container they absolutely have to be dry. If not, they will mold. I speak from experience!
All the beautiful leaves we will be inundated with before long will make excellent mulch, just not yet. Please do not place them on your garden areas too soon. Our soil freezes, and needs to freeze, solid in the winter.
Most plants that are grown successfully in our tri-county area are used to this. If leaf mulch is applied before the ground freezes, the cold period so many of our fruiting trees and perennials need may not be reached.
When mulch is applied after the ground freezes then it stays frozen until spring and is not subject to frost heave. Frost heave occurs when the ground freezes and thaws repeatedly, this action has even been known to shove new plantings completely out of the ground.
Until next time, this is Grandma hoping all of you had fun gardening this year. I certainly did!
Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for The Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.
