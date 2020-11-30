LA GRANDE — For the second year in a row, the Union County Chamber of Commerce will hold a county-wide holiday decorating competition with categories for best house, best business, best street/neighborhood and best town.
Judging takes place Dec. 19-23. Winners will receive trophies and prizes, including energy credits from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
The judges will consider:
• Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations.
• Maximum energy efficiency (for example, LED lights, timers and non-light creativity).
• Presentation (color coordination, balance and overall attractiveness).
• Implementation and use of holiday-spirited theme.
Entries/nominations forms must be submitted to the Union County Chamber by Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The forms are available at www.visitunioncounty.org or by calling 541-963-8588.
Participants should ensure all lights, animations and decorations are in place and activated for the judging period, between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19-23. Judging will be based on what can be seen from the street. The judges will not enter the property.
Also, La Grande Main Street Downtown is hosting and judging a decoration competition for only downtown La Grande businesses, with prizes for first, second and third place.
Downtown businesses may enter both competitions — they will be judged separately.
Look for details at www.lagrandemainstreet.org and the organization’s Facebook page, call 541-963-1223 or email director@lagrandemainstreet.org.
La Grande Main Street is a partnership effort between the Friends of La Grande Main Street, the business community and the city of La Grande Urban Renewal Agency.
