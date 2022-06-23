LA GRANDE — Sunday, June 26, will mark the 35th anniversary celebration of the ministry of Rev. Vernon and Kay Slippy at the Grande Ronde Community Church on Fir Street in La Grande.
When the Slippys first came to GRCC in 1987, it was known as the Evangelical Methodist Church. A few years later it was decided by the congregation and church leaders to change the name to Grande Ronde Community Church. The congregation felt the new name would let the community know they were not exclusively a denominational church, and they were there to minister to the whole community. This is still the current mission of the church.
Along with the name change came the task of changing the church sign. This was accomplished twice by Rev. Slippy when he first made a standard sign reflecting the name change, then a while later when he hand carved the current sign out of boards milled in 1955 and donated by Marvin Twidwell. This second sign became necessary when Grande Ronde Community Church was no longer affiliated with the Methodist Church.
The Slippys have consistently been active these past 35 years in our local community and have created many friendships along the way. In 1988 Rev. Slippy was sworn in by the La Grande Police Department as its new volunteer police chaplain, and he maintained that position for 10 years. Prior to becoming a pastor, from 1981-1987 Vernon and his wife, Kay, operated the Crisis Action Team house in La Grande.
Following the June 26 worship service, church family members will honor the Slippys’ 35 years of ministry and service at the Grande Ronde Community Church.
