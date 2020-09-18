ISLAND CITY — The 26th annual Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation fundraising golf tournament brought 72 golfers to La Grande Country Club Saturday, Sept. 12. The yearly tournament helps raise money for patient care equipment and other projects. An x-ray machine for the new Urgent Care clinic, which opened this week, was the focal point of fundraising.
The top gross scoring teams were the first-place team of Clint Williams, Michelle Bell, Russ Scott and Merle Comfort, and the second-place team of Kyle Dodds, Dana Londin, Max McCullough and Sean Christianson.
The first-place net scoring team included Eric Yundt, Christine Yundt, Bob Kautz and Dorothy Kautz, and the second-place scoring team featured Tony Haddock, Jamie Haddock, Beau Willadsen and Michelle Willadsen.
Other contest winners included Bob Brooks, who won a raffle for a Skamania Lodge getaway, and Stewart Smart, who won the putting contest for a 65-inch 4K television.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has raised more than $4.6 million for equipment since 1969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.