LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics has donated $10,000 to help Oregon health care workers dealing with wildfires.
The Oregon Association of Hospitals Research and Education Foundation on Sept. 11 launched the Health Care Heroes Relief Fund to provide aid to health care workers in Oregon that the wildfires affect. Grande Ronde Hospital in a press release reported last week said upon the recommendation of President and CEO Jeremy Davis, the hospitals board of trustees voted unanimously to authorize Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics to make a $10,000 donation to the relief fund.
“We are privileged to be a part of a dedicated network of hospitals and health care providers here in Oregon,” Davis said in the press release. “We have all faced many challenges on a variety of fronts this year, and this is one way in which we can show our support and encouragement for those health care workers impacted by these devastating fires. I want to thank our board for their eagerness to join the effort and take this much needed action.”
According to the OREF, more than 100 health care workers have lost homes and belongings in the fires.
“This is particularly heartbreaking coming on top of the challenges our industry has already endured under COVID-19,” the hospital’s press release stated. “So, in an unprecedented move, the OREF reached out to its members to help spread the word about the relief fund and to — hopefully — generate donations to the cause.”
If you would like to learn more about the relief fund and how you can help, visit https://ourhealthoregon.org/news/lost-homes-help-our-health-care-heroes.
