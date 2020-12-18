LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony is not letting COVID-19 get the best of it when it comes to one of its cherished traditions — its annual Children’s Concert.
The pandemic prevents the symphony from conducting its annual live concert for children; however, members of the symphony recorded a virtual concert for children plus people of all ages. “A Tour of the Symphony” is available for viewing now on the GRS website, www.granderondesymphony.org.
“It is the next best thing (to an actual concert)” said Alice Trindle, president of the Grande Ronde Symphony’s board.
The virtual event was recorded in October when members of the orchestra met with music director Zach Banks at Art Center East in La Grande to play individually. The video shows Banks giving an introduction to the four instrument families of a symphony — woodwind, brass, string and percussion families. Individual symphony members then play their instruments.
For the finale, the video combines individual performance of the theme from the Harry Potter movies.
The orchestra in the past performed its Children’s Concert in late November at Eastern Oregon University for more than 400 elementary school age children from Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties. The students gathered at Loso Hall at Eastern Oregon University to listen to the concert, which has included performances by Fiddle Club members from the La Grande School District.
A teacher’s guide for “A Tour of the Grande Ronde Symphony” is available on the GRS website.
