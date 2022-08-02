Jennie Hagen.jpg

For years I scorned deadheading my flowers as absolutely unnecessary. And as my gardens grew and more flowering plants were added to the assorted collection, by July they looked pretty ragged. I had to do something different.

Deadheading is simply the process of removing blossoms that have finished their blooming cycle. For some plants, it’s an easy read. They may be in focal points of your yard or line a flower bed in the front of your home that is visible to those passing by. But whatever the reason, when this part of your routine maintenance is kept up with regularity, it makes all the difference.

Jennie Hagen is a native Oregonian who has spent 40 years gardening east of the Cascades. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association and has previously written for the Home & Garden section of The Oregonian, and for the La Grande Observer, the Baker City Herald, and the Burns Times Herald.

