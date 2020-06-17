WALLOWA — The Wallowa History Center in Wallowa received more than $6,000 in a grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission.
The commission awarded $74,999 in grants to 11 museums throughout the state in amounts ranging from $1,063 to $8,284. The Wallowa History Center received $6,534 to help cover the cost of designing and implementing a new website, installing highway signs and developing an interpretive video and marketing materials.
The Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City received a $7,800 museum grant to develop and distribute the “Baker County Heritage & Cultural Passport” to increase tourism to heritage sites in Baker County.
The Oregon Heritage Commission is part of the Oregon Heritage program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and offers the museum grant program annually. The grants began in 1965 when only 24 organizations were eligible for the program. Oregon Parks and Recreation funded this grant cycle rather than lottery or park fee funds.
