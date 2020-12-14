LA GRANDE — Banner Bank awarded Community Connection of Northeast Oregon’s Housing Resource Center a $5,000 grant, the La Grande-based nonprofit announced in a press release. The grant is for the center’s prepurchase, financial capability and mortgage default counseling and education services.
Community Connection, which serves Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties, offers free workshops and classes on homebuying and budgeting; accounts for first-time homebuyers to help them save up to $12,000 for a down payment, $4,000 for vehicle replacement and $2,000 for rental assistance (first, last and deposit); and down payment assistance funds to first-time homebuyers, a portion of which are available and reserved for veterans.
To learn how to take advantage of these programs as well as the Housing Resource Center’s prepurchase housing counselors and foreclosure intervention and default counselor, contact Housing Resource Center Manager Debbie MacBaker at 541-963-3186 or debbie@ccno.org.
