LA GRANDE — Oregon Housing and Community Services has awarded Community Connection of Northeast Oregon’s Housing Resource Center a $300,000 grant to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.
Applicants can receive up to $15,000 in down payment and closing costs toward the purchase of their home.
Eligible applicants must have gross annual income less than the Area Median Income, be first-time homebuyers, have net worth limitations, and be lender-ready within one year.
Area Median Income for the counties served by CCNO are:
•Baker County, $58,100
•Grant County, $60,800
•Union County, $58,900
•Wallowa County, $64,400
In addition, Community Connection provides pre-purchase counseling to residents interested in purchasing a home. The program helps position prospective buyers for lender approval by addressing budget, credit and debt and offers education on available loan products.
The agency also offers Individual Development Accounts for first-time homebuyers, allowing qualified buyers to save up to $12,000 toward a down payment over a course of three years, as well as foreclosure intervention and default counseling.
For more details on the down payment grants and CCNO’s other programs, go to www.ccno.org or contact Debbie MacBaker, manager of the Housing Resource Center, at 541-963-3186 or debbie@ccno.org.
