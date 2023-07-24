LA GRANDE — Soroptimist International of La Grande distributed a total of $55,000 to 21 local organizations and four individuals from the Soroptimist 2021 Festival of Trees’ net proceeds. The funds were disbursed through the club’s Community Benefits grant program. The next round of funding, from the 2022 Festival of Trees, begins in September.

Thanks to the generosity of those who donated financially and those who gave their time to the Festival of Trees, the following received grants from the La Grande Soroptomists:

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.